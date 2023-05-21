State Bank of India inaugurates Retail Assets Central Processing Centre in Ongole

Live
Ongole : The State Bank of India Amaravati Circle general manager Om Narayana Sarma along with the Guntur zone deputy general manager Dinesh Gulati inaugurated the Retail Assets Central Processing Centre (RACPC) on South Bypass Road in Ongole on Saturday.
Speaking on occasion, Om Narayana Sarma announced that their motto is to provide better services to the customers, and the RACPC will scrutinise and speed up the issue of retail loans, like personal, home, vehicle and education loans, from all SBI branches in the district. He informed that they offer education loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh without any mortgage, and up to Rs 30 lakh for students at IIT and NIT. He said that the loan may be increased up to Rs 1.5 crore if the student is studying at reputed foreign universities. He said that they were also offering a concession in the interest on loans to customers who have good credit scores.
SBI Ongole regional manager S Subrahmanyam, assistant general manager PT Venkata Rao, RACPC chief managers Malakondaiah, Ravi Kumar, chief managers PVN Prasad, Javvadi Raj Kiran, Srinivasa Rao, PV Prasad and other bank officials also participated in the programme.