State Election Commissioner lauds Sri City’s infra

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy presenting a gift hamper of ‘Make@Sri City’ products to Nilam and Ajay Prakash Sawhney on Thursday

Sri City: State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney along with her husband Ajay Prakash Sawhney, former Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), visited Sri City on Thursday. Speaking to them, MD Ravindra Sannareddy recalled the able guidance of Ajay Prakash as Secretary, MeitY in shaping the City’s innovation and manufacturing trajectory.

He was the driving force behind two game-changers: the sanctioning of Gyan Circle Ventures at IIIT Sri City, fuelling deep-tech startups and the development of its Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC), now a nationally recognised hub in India’s electronics ecosystem.

Impressed by the investor-friendly environment and world-class infrastructure, Nilam Sawhney commended saying, “Felt so proud to see the development of this integrated manufacturing hub. Thanks to all those who put their heart in this development.”

