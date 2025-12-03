State govt clears 2nd phase of land pooling for capital

Vijayawada: The state government approved the second phase of land pooling for the development of capital city Amaravati. The municipal administration and urban development department (MA&UD) issued orders on Tuesday, entrusting the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) with the responsibility of acquiring a total of 16,666.57 acre of patta and assigned land across seven villages. According to the orders issued by MA&UD principal secretary S Suresh Kumar, the land pooling covers four villages in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu district and three villages in Tullur mandal of Guntur district.

In Amaravati mandal, the government has permitted acquisition of 1,965 acre in Vaikunthapuram, 1,018 acre in Pedamaddur, 1,879 acre in Yandrai and 46 acre of patta and assigned land in Karlapudi and Lemalle. This includes 2,603 acre patta land and 51 acre assigned land in those two villages.

In Tullur mandal of Guntur district, the CRDA has been directed to acquire 1,763.29 acre of patta and 4.72 acre of assigned land in Vaddamanu, 1,448.09 acre of patta and 2.29 acre of assigned land in Harischandrapuram, and 5,886.18 acre of patta land in Pedaparimi.

In total, the CRDA has been mandated to acquire 16,562.52 acre of patta land and 104.01 acre of assigned land across these seven villages. The process will also cover 3,828.30 acre of government land identified within the notified areas. With the second phase approval in place, officials are expected to begin operational procedures for land pooling, compensation, and integration with the capital development plan.