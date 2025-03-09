State govt committed to protection, progress of women: Manohar

Eluru : Civil Supplies Minister and Eluru district in-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar has announced that the State government gives priority for the protection and development of the women in the State.

Manohar was the chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebrated at C R Reddy Degree College auditorium in Eluru on Saturday. Eluru district administration conducted the Women’s Day in a grand fashion.

Addressing the women on the occasion, the Minister said so far three gas cylinders were distributed free of cost to 96 lakh women in the State. Manohar said 3.85 lakh women were getting free gas cylinders in Eluru district.

He said there was no compromise on the safety of women and law and order situation in the State. He said women can call toll free No 181 to lodge complaints on their problems. He pointed out that women were achieving success in various fields in the society and taking active part in the development of the society and the country as mother, wife, officer and leader.

He said women were getting more employment opportunities for efficiently performing their duties in their jobs. He said the State government was trying to develop women as entrepreneurs and rendering assistance for it.

He said coalition government will give support to the anti trafficking bill to be presented in the Parliament and informed that the State government was conducting free cancer screening tests for women.

Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, District Collector K Vetriselivi, ZP chairperson G Padmasri, Eluru Mayor Shaik Nurjahan, MLAs and officials of women and child welfare department and others participated in the Women’s Day celebrations.

The Minister handed over loans worth Rs 131.82 crore to women and also sewing machines. Manohar visited the stalls set up at the CR Reddy college and spoke to the organisers and the entrepreneurs.

Wide variety of products, food items, hand bags, cotton and jute products, handicrafts and other products were put on sale and display at the exhibition. The Minister also handed over a financial help of Rs 5.25 crore to 350 women who are going to start business.