State govt sanctions Rs 5 lakh to kin of martyred jawan

Srikakulam: The state government granted Rs 5 lakh financial aid to the family members of a deceased army jawan on Friday. Srikakulam district collector sent communication to the family members of the deceased through revenue staff. The army jawan, Dokkari Rajesh, was a native of Chetlathandra village in Santhabommali mandal. He was injured severely on July 15 last year in Jammu and Kashmir in a terrorist attack and succumbed later while being treated.

Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu received a plea from the family members of the deceased earlier and made efforts for sanction of financial aid to the kin of the jawan. Family members of expressed gratitude to the state government and the minister for agriculture as well.