State has gone backwards in last four years, says Paritala Sriram

The Dharmavaram Constituency In-Charge, Paritala Sriram, has criticised the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YCP) government, stating that there has been no development in the state during this period.

Speaking to the media in Ramagiri Mandal Venkatapuram, Sriram mentioned that if the YSRCP comes to power again, the state will suffer and no one will be able to protect it. He claimed that the standard of living has not improved for the average person and that the state has accumulated debts.

Furthermore, Sriram stated that there is no evidence of new job opportunities being created, and the government is burdening the people with taxes and charges, causing them to suffer. He criticized the Chief Minister for increasing electricity charges, RTC bus fares, and applying a garbage tax, considering him to be the worst Chief Minister in this regard. Sriram highlighted that during the previous government's tenure, electricity charges were not increased, and quality electricity was provided.

He also mentioned that in the past, the TDP government used to give gifts during festivals, but Jagan's government has failed to do so. Sriram criticized Jagan's promise of alcohol prohibition, stating that the Chief Minister has lost the trust of the people and is now attempting to change MLAs, specifically targeting SC, ST, and BC representatives. Sriram believes that it should be the people who decide the fate of the MLAs through their votes.

He concluded by assuring the public that if the TDP comes to power, they will prioritize development and welfare. Sriram advised the people to remember that if the YCP comes to power again, the future of the state might be at risk.