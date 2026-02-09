State-level ‘Holy Qur’ to be held for students

Vijayawada: United Forum for Qur’anic Studies (UFQS) Chairman Mohammed Dawood stated that corruption, immorality, and criminal tendencies are rapidly spreading in today’s society and are affecting all aspects of human life. He said that the main reasons for this situation are the widespread availability of obscene content on the internet, excessive mobile gaming, and children wasting their valuable time by being addicted to YouTube. In this direction, for the past ten years, UFQS has been organising Holy Qur’an memorisation talent competitions for boys and girls, while also creating awareness among parents. He stated that so far, many children aged between 3 and 12 years from all districts of Andhra Pradesh have participated in these competitions and showcased their talent. Continuing this initiative, UFQS is organising the 11th State-Level Holy Qur’an Memorisation Talent Competitions for Boys and Girls this year as well. These competitions are being conducted in two main categories: For students of Government, Rural, and Other Schools: A1, B1, C1 Groups For students of Private Schools: A2, B2, C2 Groups Through semifinals conducted across all districts of the state, a total of 40 boys and girls from A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, and C2 groups were selected for the quarterfinals. Each child selected for the quarterfinals will be awarded a medal, certificate, prayer mat (Janamaz), and a copy of the Holy Qur’an (Qur’an Majeed).

In addition, cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in the grand finals: First Prize: Rs 20,000/- Second Prize: Rs 15,000/- Third Prize: Rs 10,000/-.

Hafiz Shaukat Faheem, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Andhra Pradesh State Sri Rajanala Venkataramana Rao (Babji), President, ATA were present.