State marching ahead under Naidu’s leadership says Kondapalli Srinivas

Vizianagaram : Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that the State was marching towards progress and prosperity under the administration of visionary leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that the government has a vision and mission to drive the State in a smooth way. AP is now coming out from the darkness and getting the progressive approach.

On Sunday he spoke to media and said that as the Minister for MSME sector, he was aiming at bringing maximum number of units to the district and enhance employment opportunities to the youth of this region.

On the occasion of Sankranti, the government has released funds of Rs 6,750 crore to various sections of beneficiaries.

GPF balance and surrender leaves for police and scholarship funds for students have been released. Bills for small time contractors to the tune of Rs 250 crore and subsidies of Rs 90 crore were released for MSME units, he said.

As of now 2.70 lakh tonnes of paddy has been purchased in the district and payment was made within 48 hours. “North Andhra has vast opportunities for pharma and petrochemical industries and we are concentrating to ground those units here to create wealth and employment,” he said.

“We are in a mission to complete Bhogapuram airport in stipulated tenure and complete tribal university also. The District Court building will be completed soon with Rs 100 crores Spending Rs 23.54 crore to give a facelift to the road works in the district and undertaking 176 works across the district.” he said.

In the evening, the Minister has flagged off 14 new RTC buses from Vizianagaram RTC Complex. The Minister said that the government was strengthening public transport and purchasing new busses for the Corporation.