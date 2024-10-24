  • Menu
State-of-the-Art Eye Care Centre Opens in Kadapa District

State-of-the-Art Eye Care Centre Opens in Kadapa District
Highlights

We are thrilled to announce that Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute (PVRI) has launched a new Eye Care Centre in Kamalapuram Mandal, Kadapa District, with the support of Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited. This state-of-the-art eye care facility aims to provide exceptional primary eye care services to the 50,000 population and cover more than 50 villages in the surrounding area.

Mr. Sairamesh, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Bharathi Cement Plant, Kadapa, graced the inaugural event as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Mr. Niteshwar Kumar, Head CSR at Bharathi Cement, Mr. Bhargava Reddy, Chief Manager IR & PR and Mr. Gopal, Chief Manager, HR.


Mr Surya Prakash, Unit Head, PVRi explained the need for the center in Kamalapuram and told that it will serve the local population who does not have any eye care facility in the surrounding areas.

On the inaugural day of the Eye Care Center, a total of 25 cataract patients were identified and referred to PVRI Kadapa Hospital for further treatment. Additionally, 17 spectacles were provided to visually impaired individuals with refractive errors. This initiative supports the National Blindness Control Program’s mission to eliminate avoidable blindness in the country.

