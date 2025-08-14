State to raise aquaculture sector to global standards

Vijayawada: State's aquaculture sector will be developed to meet international standards, said minister for agriculture and fisheries K Atchannaidu. He made the announcement during the first meeting of the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Agency (APSADA) executive committee, held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was presided over by minister Atchannaidu, focused on strategies to enhance fishery resources and improve product quality, boost export potential, and increase farmers’ incomes. Several key decisions were made to ensure sustainable growth in the sector. The minister emphasised that by adopting modern technology and eco-friendly practices, the state can strengthen its position in the international market.

In order to streamline the licensing process and improve the traceability of seafood exports, all aquaculture units will be required to register online under the APSADA Act. This move is also intended to ensure that all farmers can access government schemes and financial assistance.

Atchannaidu issued a strict warning against the use of poultry waste as fish feed, citing it as a risk to public health and a source of water pollution. He stated that the licenses of offenders would be canceled and criminal cases would be filed.

The committee approved projects for mariculture and cage culture in reservoirs to be implemented on an experimental basis. These initiatives aim to increase fish production by 5 lakh tonnes and provide new livelihood opportunities for fishermen. Plans were also made to promote seaweed cultivation in coastal areas.

In response to the 50 percent tariff on Indian shrimp exports to the U.S., the Minister directed officials to explore new markets in South Korea, Europe, the U.K., the Middle East, Russia, and Africa. He highlighted the potential of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK and urged exporters to focus on value-added products. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is also in discussions with the Central Government to address the issue.

A decision was made to establish the Andhra Pradesh Prawn Producers Coordination Committee to promote domestic shrimp consumption, modeled after the NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee).

The meeting was attended by APSADA co-vice chairman Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, special chief secretary (fisheries) B Rajasekhar, commissioner of fisheries Rama Shankar Naik, and other executive committee members.