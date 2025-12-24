State turned into gambling den: YSRCP

Guntur: Former home minister Taneti Vanitha slammed the coalition government for the deterioration of law and order and for turning the state into a gambling den besides making ganja available across the state.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli on Tuesday, she said that though Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had promised wealth creation to the people, he has been helping his people make money through gambling dens in the name of recreation centres, from Nuzvid to Bhimili, with local MLAs running the show.

The Nuzvid gambling den is run by a close associate of Lokesh, which is drawing huge crowds from neighbouring states as well, and in Bhimili gambling is happening in the open. With ganja being freely available and the Super Six promises not being kept, atrocities against women are on the rise. While former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had contained ganja cultivation and its transportation, under the coalition government it is abundantly available and transported, she said.

The motive of the government seems to be to legalise illegal activities, as it has been protecting ruling party people on all counts, while YSRCP cadres have been harassed on one pretext or another, she said. Though there was a complaint that the PA of minister Sandhya Rani had been harassing a female government employee, there was no action against him, but the victim was implicated in a false case.

The police functioning has deteriorated to such an extent that victims are being harassed with false cases while predators are never touched, she criticised.