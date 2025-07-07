State will develop under Naidu’s visionary leadership: Min Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath asserted that development and welfare are achievable only under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ initiative, he visited households in 45th ward of Ashok Nagar in Kurnool city on Sunday. During the door-to-door campaign, he interacted with residents and briefed them on the welfare and developmental activities carried out by the government in its first year.

Bharath reviewed the implementation of key schemes and informed the public about direct benefit transfers under Thalliki Vandhanam programme, provision of three free LPG cylinders per year, and the upcoming launch of the free bus travel scheme for women.

Addressing the media, the Minister stated that despite financial challenges, the State is moving ahead swiftly on the path of development under the leadership of CM Naidu. He pointed out that during the previous government’s tenure, a large number of pensions were unfairly discontinued, a grievance voiced by many residents. He assured the public that the current government is actively addressing such issues and making steady progress. Minister Bharath said that people are responding positively to the good governance measures and are expressing their satisfaction with the state administration.

Minister Bharath added that party leaders and cadres are participating in the campaign, going door-to-door to explain the welfare programs implemented by the government. He stated that issues raised by the public are being recorded and immediate steps are being taken to resolve them.

Corporator Manikyam, former corporators, senior leaders, and booth in-charges were present during the visit.