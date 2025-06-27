Stay away from drugs for a bright future

Tirupati: Youth can make their lives sweeter by focussing on studies, or can make it bitter by getting addicted to drugs, district SP Harshavardhan Raju suggested the students while addressing an awareness meeting at SV Medical College on Thursday, on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He said police alone can’t wipe out the evil of drug abuse and needs the support of everyone in the society to end the menace for the better future of the youth. Instead of keeping away drug addicts and look at them with contempt, people should be compassionate towards them and should find out the reason for drug abuse, he suggested.

He further said that family members also should approach drug addicts with love and affection to get them out of the addiction. Teachers also on their part must keep a watch on students to notice any abnormal behaviour and alert parents.

Stating that drug usage starts as fun in the beginning but later it shatters their life, and in many cases youth turn to drugs due to failure in studies, the SP appealed to people to stop looking at drug addicts as criminals and show a humane approach that would go a long way in bailing them out of drug addiction. The district police intensified enforcement against drug sales and abuses.

Drone cameras were also introduced to identify the shadow zones where drug supply and sales are going on and also desolated places, where drug abuse is more.

Later in the evening, an awareness rally from RDO office to MR Palli Dandi circle was held with students of various colleges participating holding placards and banners.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, MLA Arani Srinivasulu and others also participated in the rally.

In Chittoor, International Day of Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on Thursday. Marking the occasion, a meeting and rally was held. District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Manikanta Chandolu, who participated in the meeting, stressed on concerted efforts to check drug abuse. Expressing concern on more and more youth falling prey to drug abuse, they emphasised on creating awareness among youth to remain away from drug abuse.