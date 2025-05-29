Steel project works in Kadapa to start in 10 days: Naidu

Kadapa: In a major boost to the development of long-neglected Rayalaseema region, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu He announced that construction works of the much-awaited Kadapa Steel Plant will officially commence within the next 10 days. Making the announcement at Mahanadu in Kadapa on Wednesday, he said this project alone will generate employment for over 3,000 people.

This Rs 4,500 crore mega project, with a steel production capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), is expected to transform the industrial landscape of Rayalaseema region.

Terming it a vital step towards equitable growth, CM Naidu reiterated his government’s clear policy of decentralization and balanced regional development. He further added, “Large-scale industries must be established in Rayalaseema to ensure balanced growth.”

It is pertinent to note that the steel plant, to be developed by the JSW Group led by industrialist Sajjan Jindal, had been stalled earlier.

Meanwhile, the CM has categorically dismissed media reports and political allegations indicating that he sought relocation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh. He clarified that his appeal to the Centre was solely focused on establishing a defence manufacturing hub in the State, not on shifting existing institutions from other States.

He emphasized that Lepakshi in Anantapur district is highly suitable for setting up aircraft manufacturing and defence-related industries. “I had earlier highlighted Lepakshi’s potential, but unfortunately, some politicians in Karnataka misunderstood this as an attempt to shift HAL to Andhra Pradesh,” he explained.