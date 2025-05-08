Stone laid for reconstruction of Sankar Vilas ROB

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani along with the Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, MLAs B Ramanjaneyulu, Galla Madhavi, Nakka Anand Babu, Tenali Sravan Kumar, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the ROB on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said with the cooperation of all the leaders in the coalition government, he got all the permissions and sanctions for the construction of Road Over Bridge at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for National HighwaysNitin Gadkari, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for extending their cooperation for getting all the permissions and sanctions for the construction of ROB.

He said a four lane RUB will come up in place of the old bridge for the smooth flow of traffic. He said the ROB construction will be completed at the earliest. District collector S Nagalakshmi, MLA MD Naseer Ahmed, APTS chairman Mannava Mohan Krishna, AP Industrial Development corporation chairman Degala Prabhakar were present.