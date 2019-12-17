Trending :
Strengthen energy conservation steps: RINL-Visakhapatnam CMD P K Rath

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant demonstrates its supremacy in conserving energy and recognised as the best energy efficient steel plant in the country,...

Visakhapatnam: RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant demonstrates its supremacy in conserving energy and recognised as the best energy efficient steel plant in the country, said RINL CMD P K Rath.

Addressing the gathering at the valedictory of 'Energy Conservation Fortnight' celebrations held in connection with the National Energy Conservation Day at Ukkungaram on Monday, Rath said that RINL-VSP continues to give importance to conservation of energy and implementing various energy efficient methods. He called upon the employees to work towards achieving international benchmarks in conservation of energy and thereby strengthening plant operations.

The CMD said the plant has installed several waste heat recovery technologies in various facilities, constituting 62 percent of total power generation capacity. "Energy conservation is one of the key techno-economic parameters in the steel industry, which helps improving the bottom-line of the company significantly," he said.

Director (Finance) V V Venugopal Rao, Director (Commercial) D K Mohanty, Director (Projects) K K Ghosh, among others were present on the occasion. Prizes were given away to the winners of various competitions organised for the employees and schoolchildren.

