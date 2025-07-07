Strengthening bond among teachers, parents through a holistic PTM

Visakhapatnam: To build a strong and cordial bonding among school management, parents and the community, mega parent teacher meetings (PTM) will be organised on July 10. These meetings will be held in 594 government-owned schools and 843 private management schools across the Visakhapatnam district.

The parent-teacher meeting will become a platform for parents to find out how well their children are performing academically and behaving socially.

The parent teacher meeting will be held in the presence of public representatives, district and mandal level officials and district medical and health officers. Apart from them, donors and old students of the school will also participate in the meetings.

Based on the requirement, they will share suggestions and recommendations during the meeting. Teachers will discuss abilities, attitude and students’ academic performance with the parents and suggest areas of improvement. An awareness session about implications of drugs and its abuse will be held by the police personnel.

As part of the meeting, health check-ups will be carried out and health cards will be issued to the students.

Involving School Education Department officials, district collector MN Harendhira Prasad recently held a meeting to discuss the arrangements made for the holistic PTM.

Apart from reducing the gap between government schools and society, the district collector said, such PTMs aid in identifying challenges faced in government schools and working towards addressing them.

In addition to the meeting, the platform also focuses on engaging parents by organising rangoli and tug of war competitions and distributing prizes to the winners.