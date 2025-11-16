Strengthening infra in welfare hostels a top priority: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Saturday directed officials to accord top priority to improving basic infrastructure in all government welfare hostels across Nandyal district.

Chairing a detailed review meeting with officials of SC, ST, BC, Tribal Welfare, KGBV and Model School hostels at the Collectorate, she assessed the status of amenities being provided to students.

Senior officials including Social Welfare Officer Chintamani, BC Welfare Officer Jaggaiah, District Educational Officer Janardhan Reddy, SSA Additional Project Coordinator Premanad Kumar, Gurukulam Coordinator Sridevi and representatives from 38 hostels took part in the meeting.

The Collector said parents send their children to welfare hostels with complete trust and it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure safety, hygiene, health and high academic standards.

Pointing out that only 82 per cent of the 25,000 students who appeared for the Class X examinations last year had passed, she instructed the departments to focus on the remaining 18 per cent.

She directed officials to complete the Class X syllabus by December 5 and prepare a 100-day action plan to achieve 100 per cent results in the current academic year.

Expressing concern over instances of negligence, unhygienic surroundings and gaps in essential services, the Collector cautioned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against those who fail to maintain standards.

She stressed the need to strictly follow the government-approved menu and serve quality, nutritious food to all students.

During the review, she examined reports on hostel capacity, availability of rooms, building condition, RO water plants, mosquito nets, bedding, sick rooms, playgrounds, compound walls, toilet facilities and staff availability.

The Collector announced that she would personally monitor the hostels until all facilities are upgraded.

She instructed officials to remain present in hostels from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with special officers conducting inspections during these hours.

She also emphasized the need to promote personal hygiene in girls’ hostels and ensure adequate dustbins.

Improved hostel maintenance will enhance capacity and enable more students to benefit from quality education, she added. Officials from various mandals participated in the review meeting.