Strike Called Off as AP Government Reaches Agreement with Hospitals Association

The Specialty Hospitals Association under the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust has announced the suspension of its strike following successful negotiations with the state government of Andhra Pradesh. All services under the Vaidya Seva Scheme are set to resume after an agreement was reached.

On Friday, Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav met with representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association at the Secretariat. The association had previously called for a strike, demanding the immediate payment of dues amounting to Rs. 250 crore. In a positive development, the government agreed to release these funds by November 15, facilitating a one-time settlement for all outstanding dues.

In addition to addressing the financial concerns, the government has committed to collaborating with the Dr. Y.T.I.R. Vaidya Seva Trust to develop and implement a Universal Health Scheme. The associations believe that these measures will strengthen the healthcare system in the state through enhanced public-private partnerships.

Expressing their gratitude, the AP Specialty Hospitals Association issued a statement thanking Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Satyakumar Yadav, and various officials from the Health and Finance Departments, as well as the CEO of the Vaidya Seva Trust, for their efforts in resolving the issues at hand.