Striving to boost renewable energy, says Energy Minister

Vijayawada: The state’s solar power generation capacity currently stands at 5,006.35 mw, said energy minister Gotti Pati Ravi Kumar in the Assembly on Thursday. To further boost renewable energy, the government has introduced the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, aiming to increase the state’s solar capacity to 78.50 gw.

As part of this initiative, rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 2,138 kw have already been installed in model schools and KGBV hostels. Under the PM SHRI scheme, plans have been made to set up grid-connected rooftop solar systems. Tenders have been invited for installations across 415 schools, with a production target of 3,550 KW.

The government has also taken steps to ensure banking support for the PM Suryaghar initiative, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urging bankers to extend cooperation during a recent meeting.

The process of installing rooftop solar systems on government buildings has been expedited, and soon, panchayat buildings at the village level will also be equipped. The government is preparing to install solar panels on public buildings with a total capacity of 130 mw.

To protect SC and ST consumers from electricity tariff burdens, the government has decided to provide free rooftop solar systems to eligible households.

Between 2014 and 2019, Andhra Pradesh achieved 9 gw of renewable energy capacity. However, Ravi Kumar criticised the previous YSRCP government for ”destroying the power sector with reckless decisions.” He alleged that YSRCP drove away investors in renewable energy by threatening them while at the same time failing to increase production and burdening people by raising power tariffs nine times.