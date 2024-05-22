Strong rooms under continuous surveillance

Eluru: District Election Officer and district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with SP D Mary Prasanthi, he inspected the strong rooms at CRR Engineering College at Vatluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said the EVMs of the sevenAssembly constituencies of the district secured in the strong rooms will be protected under continuous security until counting of votes.

Three-tier security has been provided to the EVMs with the Central and State civil police. They inspected the three-tier Central police force guard, district armed and civil police formation.

He said that the premises of the strong rooms and the surrounding area have been declared a no-fly zone.

SP Mary Prasanthi said that strict arrangements have been made for the strong rooms till the day of counting of votes. Security of strong rooms will be monitored under the supervision of special police officers so that there is no coordination error.

Returning officers of Kaikaluru and Eluru assembly constituencies K Bhaskar, M Mukkanti and several police officials accompanied the Collector and SP.

Prohibition on filming with drones

Meanwhile, collector V Prasanna Venkatesh issued orders prohibiting filming of videos and photos with drones within the engineering college premises where the EVMs are preserved. He said that the area under the engineering college has been declared as a no-fly zone from May 20 to June 5.

Strict action will be taken if these rules are violated. Similarly, the EVMs and VVPATs used for polling have been secured at CRR College in Vatluru. He instructed the district SP to take all security measures to prevent any drones from flying in and around the premises of the engineering college.