Student assault goes viral; Lokesh orders action

Bhimavaram (West Godavari district): An incident in which a group of youth assaulted a student in broad daylight in Bhimavaram has gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of education minister Nara Lokesh. Reacting strongly, the minister instructed the DGP to take strict action against those involved in the attack.

Expressing deep concern, the minister said he was disturbed by such rowdy behaviour in a civilised society and declared that such acts are unacceptable. He condemned the incident and demanded accountability.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Bhimavaram, when a few youth reportedly hurled abuses at a student travelling in a college bus. When the student got off the bus and questioned their behavior, the group suddenly attacked him.

The youth followed the bus, harassed the students with obscene gestures and vulgar language, and performed vulgar dances, creating panic among commuters and locals.

Video footage of the assault quickly spread on social media platforms, prompting widespread outrage. Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused. West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi confirmed the arrests. Police said that the attackers were under the influence of alcohol. Police are also probing whether the incident was just a drunken brawl or if there was another motive behind the attack.

Locals reported that such unruly behavior by inebriated individuals has occurred multiple times recently in Bhimavaram. They expressed their relief that the issue caught the minister’s attention and welcomed the swift police action. Residents urged the police to crack down firmly on anti-social elements who create public nuisance under the influence of alcohol.