Student leaders stage dharna against privatisation of Visakha steel plant

Kurnool: All India Youth Federation (AIYF) state secretary Nakki Lenin Babu has strongly opposed the privatisation of Visakha steel plant. With the demand, the leaders of All India Students Federation (AISF) and AIYF staged a protest in front of the collector's office on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Lenin said around 32 people have sacrificed their lives to get the steel plant. Under any circumstances, we won't allow privatization of VSP, he stated. Lenin further said the Central government should take steps to allocate funds for the construction of a steel plant in Kadapa. Lenin said that the Central government with an ill intention was trying to privatise the Visakha steel plant, which is generating good profits. He called upon the people to join hands to get a steel plant at Kadapa and protect the Visakha steel plant. Lenin said that nearly three chief ministers of them two former, Dr YS Raja Sekhar Reddy, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the present YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have only laid foundation stones. Unfortunately, none of them have strived to allocate funds nor for its construction.

He demanded the government to initiate steps for the construction of Kadapa steel plant. If the plant was constructed, then several educated youths would get employment, he said. The Centre instead of privatising the steel plant, he urged it to allocate mines and develop the plant. If the Centre does not withdraw its intention then it will face the consequences, stated Lenin Babu. AISF and AIYF leaders Sri Ramulu Goud, Somanna, Srinivasulu, G Chandrasekhar, Rajeev, Babbaiah, Beesanna, Mahesh, D Srinivaa Rao, Chanti, Hussain and Chinna participated in the protest.

