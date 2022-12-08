Student stuck between train, platform dies

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, an MCA student M Sashikala who got injured at Duvvada railway station while de-boarding the train died while undergoing treatment in a hospital on Thursday. After carrying out a one and a half hour long rescue operation by the railway personnel, including RPF, GRP and other departments of the railways, the 20-year-old student was saved when she fell down between the platform and the train as her foot got twisted.

The incident happened on Wednesday when she was going to college from Annavaram in a Rayagada passenger train. Sashikala succumbed while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. According to doctors, the student died as her organs were damaged followed by multiple injuries. A pall of gloom descended on Sashikala's hometown as her death came as a rude shock to her family.