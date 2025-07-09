Student vigilance key in keeping campuses drug-free

Paderu (ASR District): As part of the ongoing ‘Operation Safe Campus Zone’ initiative, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district police conducted an anti-drug awareness programme at the Government Degree College in Paderu. The event aimed to educate students about the harmful effects of drug use and promote a healthy, disciplined lifestyle among youth.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar led the initiative and addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of staying away from narcotics and negative influences. He urged students to focus on their academics, make responsible choices, and strive to become role models for society. Speaking at the event, SP Bardar said, “Youth are the future of our nation. Students need to stay away from drugs and focus on education and self-development. Your success will bring pride not only to your parents but also to your community.”

Additional Superintendent of Police K Dheeraj, Paderu DSP Shahabaz Ahmed, Inspector D Deenabandu, and SI L Suresh also participated in the programme. They interacted with students, reinforcing the message of drug prevention and encouraging them to channel their energy into positive pursuits.

The officers stressed the need for student vigilance and peer support in keeping campuses drug-free. They assured full cooperation from the police department in maintaining a safe and secure environment for educational institutions across the district.

Students responded positively to the session and expressed their resolve to stay committed to a drug-free and disciplined lifestyle. The police department plans to organise similar awareness programmes across the district in the coming weeks.