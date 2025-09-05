Students draw inspiration from GVMC Commissioner

Visakhapatnam: Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Ketan Garg gave an inspiring speech to the students of GITAM.

Paying a visit to the campus on Thursday, he shared his personal journey that began as a bank officer and subsequently becoming an IAS officer.

He explained the manner he prepared for the civil services focusing on eight key sectors to the students. Ketan Garg recalled how his perseverance paid off aiding him to clear the civil services exam. Taking charge as a Sub-Collector initially, he mentioned that hard work and dedication made him grow in his career where he is currently serving as GVMC Commissioner of Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the students, he emphasised that becoming an IAS officer is not as difficult as it seems to be. “But, one should have a clear goal and determination to achieve the target. Competition exists both before and after success,” he stated, highlighting the importance of continuous self-improvement.

Ketan Garg advised students to work hard and adopt a targeted approach to achieve life goals. The IAS officer also cautioned against the unproductive use of social media, urging students to leverage it for personal and professional growth alone rather than letting it derail their aspirations.

The session concluded with an interactive session with students. The institution’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowthamrao, Registrar D Gunasekharan, and other faculty members participated in the event.