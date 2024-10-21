  • Menu
Students encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities

Students encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities
Club members and special invitees along with the winners of the contest in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

Rotary Club Vizag Couples and Youth Services conducted a contest on nutritious and organic food in the city. A number of students from the corporate aided and government educational institutions participated in the contest.

Visakhapatnam: Rotary Club Vizag Couples and Youth Services conducted a contest on nutritious and organic food in the city. A number of students from the corporate aided and government educational institutions participated in the contest.

On Sunday, the winners of the contest were given prizes. Kankatala CMD Kankatala Mallik, Youth Services director and Executive Director (ED) of Sun International Institute Tourism and Management Asha Jasti, Rotary Club Vizag Couples president Dharmendar attended the prize distribution ceremony.

The first prize was bagged by Adrita Gogoi, Akulagyana Sri received the second prize, while the third prize was received by P Hasmika. Special prize was given to K Rihanika. Encouraging the students, the club members underlined the need for taking a proactive role in extracurricular activities.

