Ongole: Students learn about medicinal plants during field trip

Ongole: students of Jahnavi NEET Academy in Ongole on Sunday visited the organic farm owned by Vaividhya Trust at Guntiganga village near Turpu Gangavaram of Tallur mandal in Prakasam district as part of their botanical tour and field trip.

BiPC intermediate students learned about the growth of 60 types of fruit plants and their scientific names from noted environmentalist and chairman of Vaividhya Trust B Anjireddy. He explained the students about various plants in nature, including medicinal plants and herbs, their identification, uses in treating various illnesses.

Jahnavi NEET Academy director P Janardhan said that it is important for the students to participate in field trips.

He announced that they will conduct similar field trips at various places every month. College principal Chitra and other staff also participated in the tour.