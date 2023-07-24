  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Students learn about medicinal plants during field trip

Noted environmentalist and Vaividhya Trust chairman B Anjireddy explaining about various plants to the students of Jahnavi NEET Academy at Guntiganga village on Sunday
x

Noted environmentalist and Vaividhya Trust chairman B Anjireddy explaining about various plants to the students of Jahnavi NEET Academy at Guntiganga village on Sunday

Highlights

students of Jahnavi NEET Academy in Ongole on Sunday visited the organic farm owned by Vaividhya Trust at Guntiganga village near Turpu Gangavaram of Tallur mandal in Prakasam district as part of their botanical tour and field trip.

Ongole: students of Jahnavi NEET Academy in Ongole on Sunday visited the organic farm owned by Vaividhya Trust at Guntiganga village near Turpu Gangavaram of Tallur mandal in Prakasam district as part of their botanical tour and field trip.

BiPC intermediate students learned about the growth of 60 types of fruit plants and their scientific names from noted environmentalist and chairman of Vaividhya Trust B Anjireddy. He explained the students about various plants in nature, including medicinal plants and herbs, their identification, uses in treating various illnesses.

Jahnavi NEET Academy director P Janardhan said that it is important for the students to participate in field trips.

He announced that they will conduct similar field trips at various places every month. College principal Chitra and other staff also participated in the tour.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad