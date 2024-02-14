Students of SVCMD should bring Cultural Renaissance - TTD Chairman

Tirupati: The students of reputed Fine Arts Institute of the TTD-run Sri7 Venkateswara College of Music and Dance should take up the responsibility of bringing Cultural Renaissance and sustain the great Indian traditional fine arts for future generations, advocated TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

In his speech on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the three day South Indian Festival of Dance and Music-Kala Vaibhavam at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati on Wednesday, he said the 63 year old TTD established Music and Dance college is considered has a great history of producing eminent artistes like Pasupati, Nedanuri, Balantrapu Rajanikanta Rao, Nookala China Satyanarayana, KV Gopalaswamy Naidu and many more. You are all blessed to be the students of a versatile Fine Arts institution which is on par with Vizianagaram Music College amidst grand applause from audience.

Appreciating the South Indian fest he called upon the students to take forward the traditional legacy by grooming up their skills. "Do not consider Fine Arts on par with competitive exams. Fine arts are our Way of Life and linked to human civilization since several ages. You all shoul strive hard to sustain the glory of our Fine Arts", he maintained.

Sri Shakti Peethadeeshwari Mataji Ramyananda Bharati in her Anugraha Bhashanam on the occasion welcomed the gesture of TTD to organise a traditional cultural event involving all Southern states. We have commenced Kala Vaibhavam on the auspicious day of Vasanta Panchami which happens to be the birthday of Goddess of Wisdom, Knowledge and Sangeeta(finearts), Saraswati Devi. I wish all of you to take forward the ancient fine arts with finesse, she added.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said, South Indian Music and Dance festival is meant to acquaint the students with the eminent artistes and students of various institutions of other Southern states. Many innovative programs were taken up in the last two years. The management is striving hard to take the standards and identity of the college to international level. Under the guidance of Special Officer Sesha Sailendra and DEO Bhaskar Reddy in the supervision of Principal Dr Uma Muddubala, the students are doing a great job and I wish you all to take forward the rich cultural heritage to further heights, he added.

Padmasri Kumari Kanyakumari, renowned Violinist said every state has got its own style of exhibiting finearts. This programme is a symbol of Cultural Integrity.

Acharya Rani Sadasivamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of SV Vedic University said that literature, music and dance are not separate and all are included in Bharatamuni Natya Shastra. All these arts are for the benefit of the society and the artists are asked to work accordingly.

Chief Audit Officer of TTD and Special Officer of the College Seshashailendra said that this program has been organized to provide music and dance Nivedana to Srivaru. He said that the arts of music and dance are the ones that give real happiness and only if these are encouraged the glory of India will extends across the globe.

The DEO Dr. M. Bhaskar Reddy said that there are 33 educational institutions in TTD, among which SVCMD is unique and very important. He said that State Bank of India and Federal Bank have contributed to this program identifying the importance of sustaining fine arts for future generations.

Principal Dr Uma Muddubala said 400 regular and 1500 Evening College students are undergoing training in the college under the able guidance of lecturers who have expertise in finearts.

Teaching faculty of SVCMD, Nadaswaram and Dolu college, students were also present.