Students of Takshasila witness Assembly proceedings

Velagapudi : Students from Takshasila IAS Academy and Takshasila Institute of Public Policy had an enriching experience on Wednesday as they visited the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and witnessed the proceedings firsthand.

This visit was organised with the permission and support of Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju.

The students had the opportunity to observe live Legislative sessions, including the question-answer session and zero hour, where important state matters were discussed. They gained valuable insights into the legislative process, governance, and policymaking by listening to the debates and responses from ministers.

Sharing her experience, student Ananya expressed her excitement stating, “I am happy to have witnessed the Assembly session and hear the responses of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.” Another student, Harshit, described the visit as a “life-changing experience that will help us build our careers.”

The visit provided a practical learning opportunity for students aspiring for careers in civil services, policy research, and governance.