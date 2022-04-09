Students thank CM in Kadapa

Kadapa/Annamayya districts: Over 52,152 students in Kadapa and 40,465 students in Annamayya district received Rs 50.15 crore and Rs 39.36 crore under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme(JVD) respectively. On the occasion, students expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him of his initiative in extending financial support under JVDS.

Speaking on the occasion, C Neela Veni of Jammalamadugu pursuing second year degree in Pushpagiri Degree College in Kadapa, said that she was happy with financial assistance extended by the government. Kadapa Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said that the government was giving top priority to education. In Rayachoti, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy said the government has spent Rs 1,024 crore benefitting 10,68,150 students under JVDS scheme for 2021-22.

He said government has spent Rs 10,500 crore in its 34 months tenure on education. Annamayya Collector P S Girisha urged the students to avail the scheme. The collector along with Srikanth Reddy, MLC Jakia Khanam handed over the cheque to mothers of students.