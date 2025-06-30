Students told to develop skills to meet industry needs

Visakhapatnam: The Integral Institute of Advanced Management conducted a seminar titled ‘unlocking career opportunities in management education: skills, trends, and pathways’ at its campus in Visakhapatnam.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University Prof Mutyala Naidu said that management education has transcended traditional boundaries and it is now emphasising innovation, adaptability, and leadership in a globalised economy. At a seminar titled ‘unlocking career opportunities in management education: skills, trends, and pathways’ at the Integral Institute of Advanced Management in Visakhapatnam, the former VC said institutions like IIAM play a crucial role in nurturing thought leaders capable of addressing complex business challenges. “Today’s discussion underscored how aligning skills with industry demands can unlock transformative career opportunities,” he underlined. Ravi Eswarapu, CEO of A-hub, underlined that the future of management lies at the intersection of technology and human-centric leadership. “Professionals should develop agility, digital literacy, and cross-functional collaboration to thrive,” he stressed.

The institution’s dean and director SP Ravindra, director general Prof V Krishna Mohan and AVP of Axis BankVarun Ravipalli also spoke.