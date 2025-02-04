Students urged to stay away from drugs

Vijayawada: Inspector General of Elite Anti-narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (Eagle) A Ravi Krishna advised students to stay away from drugs that can destroy one’s career and health.

Speaking at an awareness session, ‘Say No to Drugs’ held at PB Siddhartha College here on Monday, the IG stated that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985 is being strictly enforced and students caught under this law could face a minimum of 20 years in prison. He urged people to report information about drug suspects to the 1972 helpline number.

Superintendent of Police K Nagesh Babu, City Police Commissioner SV Rajashekar Babu also spoke on the occasion. Rajashekar Babu said that in the past, around 10,000 acres of cannabis cultivation occurred in the Andhra-Odisha border areas, which has now been reduced to 50 acres with the help of drones. He stated that the Eagle team is working towards a drug-free society. The IG and the SP answered several questions raised by the students at the end.

College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Director Vemuri Baburao, Dean Acharya Rajesh C Jampala and English faculty Dr G Srilata and Dr Ch Rajeswari participated.