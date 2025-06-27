Live
- Tummala Nageshwar Rao assures implementation of Rythu Bharosa without fail
- Court dismisses plea to ban film reviews, upholds freedom of expression
- Bengaluru Police Seize 4,000 kg of Drugs Worth Rs 45 Crore in a Year
- India’s sugar output to rise 15 pc at 35 million tonnes on favourable monsoon: Crisil
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates new DTC depot in Narela; flags off 105 electric DEVI buses
- Israeli Official Reveals Netanyahu Intended to Assassinate Khamenei, but 'Opportunity Wasn't There'
- Sri Periyalwar festival begins
- AI Tools & Skills Every Data Engineer Should Know
- Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu Shines in a Powerful Mythological Epic
- Jailed gangster Bhagwanpuria’s mother shot dead in Punjab's Batala
Students urged to stay away from drugs
A meeting was organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking,along with a campaign to raise awareness on anti-ragging
Bhimavaram: Special Judge for speedy trial of offences under POCSO Act-2012, FAC/III Additional District Judge Dr B Lakshminarayana took part as chief guest in meeting organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and as part of a campaign to raise awareness on anti-ragging, at Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) here on Thursday.
Addressing the gathering, he explained the legal severity concerning production, possession, consumption, and distribution of drugs and advised students to refrain from such illegal and destructive practices.
N Jyothi, II Additional Judicial I Class Magistrate, who was guest speaker, described the adverse impact of drug usage on individuals, families, and society. She also sensitised the students on the legal consequences of ragging. Principal Dr Mangam Venu highlighted the severe physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse on individuals, families and society.
Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Director (Student Affairs & Administration), said the main objective of the programme was to enhance legal awareness among students and to instil the mental strength and courage required to oppose socially harmful addictions and behaviours.
President of Bhimavaram Bar Association Y Yohan (Newton), Circle Inspector B Srinivasa Rao Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, the Heads of all Departments, faculty, non-teaching and administraive staff, and a large number of students also participated.