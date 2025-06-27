Students urged to stay away from drugs

Bhimavaram: Special Judge for speedy trial of offences under POCSO Act-2012, FAC/III Additional District Judge Dr B Lakshminarayana took part as chief guest in meeting organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and as part of a campaign to raise awareness on anti-ragging, at Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he explained the legal severity concerning production, possession, consumption, and distribution of drugs and advised students to refrain from such illegal and destructive practices.

N Jyothi, II Additional Judicial I Class Magistrate, who was guest speaker, described the adverse impact of drug usage on individuals, families, and society. She also sensitised the students on the legal consequences of ragging. Principal Dr Mangam Venu highlighted the severe physical, psychological and social consequences of drug abuse on individuals, families and society.

Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Director (Student Affairs & Administration), said the main objective of the programme was to enhance legal awareness among students and to instil the mental strength and courage required to oppose socially harmful addictions and behaviours.

President of Bhimavaram Bar Association Y Yohan (Newton), Circle Inspector B Srinivasa Rao Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, the Heads of all Departments, faculty, non-teaching and administraive staff, and a large number of students also participated.