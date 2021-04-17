Students want Ambedkar statues at prime centres in Nandyal

Kurnool: State president of BC, SC, ST and Minority students' organisation Vankiri Rama Chandradu with the demand to set up Dr B R Ambedkar statues at all prime centres staged 48-hour relay hunger strike in front of Municipal Corporation in Nandyal on Saturday. The leaders of other students, youth, people, minority, community-based organisations and Left parties have extended solidarity to the relay hunger strike. Addressing on the occasion, Vankiri Rama Chandrudu said Dr B R Ambedkar was well known as "the Father of Constitution." "The Indian Constitution is well regarded by the nations across the globe. All sections of people in India are enjoying the fruits of constitution drafted by the great leader. But, the irony is, the Father of Constitution is in a neglected state," alleged Rama Chandrudu.

Spitting fire on the Nandyal Municipal Commissioner, Rama Chandraudu said that the commissioner has set up a bronze statue just behind the existing one at Bommala Satram centre. He has not even taken the opinion of the leaders of community-based organisations. He is behaving in an autocratic manner by taking unanimous decisions, alleged Rama Chandrudu.

He demanded the government department officials and leaders of people's representatives to realise the value of the great leader Dr Ambedkar and take steps to set up his statues at all prime centres in Nandyal. If the demand is not taken into consideration, then they will lay siege to the houses of political leaders and people representatives, he threatened.

District secretary Shaik Riyaz, MRPS state leader Kathi Obulesu Madiga, RVF state president Raju Naidu, 12th ward councillor Shayam Sunder Lal, CPI town president Prasad, Awaz Committee district president Mastan Vali, CPM district secretary Ramesh, Jano Jago Muslim development vedika national secretary Syed Mahaboob Basha, Congress state general secretary Chintala Mohan Rao and others participated in the relay hunger strike.