Subrahmanyam appointed as TDP politburo member

TDP on Tuesday appointed Reddy Subrahmanyam as politburo member and former minister K S Jawahar as national general secretary.

Vijayawada: TDP on Tuesday appointed Reddy Subrahmanyam as politburo member and former minister K S Jawahar as national general secretary.

In a list released by TDP state president K Atchannaidu, the party appointed Gandi Babji as Visakha parliament president, G V Venkataramudu as Hindupur Paliamentary constituency president, C M Suresh, Manne Subba Reddy and Kovvali Yatiraja Rammohan Naidu state party executive secretaryies Musunuri Muralikrishnam Raju and Vasireddy Yesudasu as state party secretaries.

Meanwhile, TDP revoked the suspensions of Proddutur municipal councillors Gajula Siva Jyothi and Chintakunta Kutbuddin.

