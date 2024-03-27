Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Subrahmanyam appointed as TDP politburo member
Highlights
TDP on Tuesday appointed Reddy Subrahmanyam as politburo member and former minister K S Jawahar as national general secretary.
Vijayawada: TDP on Tuesday appointed Reddy Subrahmanyam as politburo member and former minister K S Jawahar as national general secretary.
In a list released by TDP state president K Atchannaidu, the party appointed Gandi Babji as Visakha parliament president, G V Venkataramudu as Hindupur Paliamentary constituency president, C M Suresh, Manne Subba Reddy and Kovvali Yatiraja Rammohan Naidu state party executive secretaryies Musunuri Muralikrishnam Raju and Vasireddy Yesudasu as state party secretaries.
Meanwhile, TDP revoked the suspensions of Proddutur municipal councillors Gajula Siva Jyothi and Chintakunta Kutbuddin.
