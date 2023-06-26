Sudden heart strokes can be averted: Dr Ramesh

Ongole: The Aster Ramesh Hospitals’ chief cardiologist Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu said that there were a number of scientific and technical advancements in the treatment of heart ailments globally, and advised doctors to learn about the revolutionary changes in curing patients.

Aster Ramesh Hospitals, in association with the Indian Medical Association Ongole, organised a Continuation of Medical Education session at Nalluri Gardens in Kothapatnam on Sunday. Participating in the CME as the keynote speaker, Dr Ramesh observed that nearly 80 per cent of the deaths being reported due to heart stroke in youth can be averted. He said that the CT Coronary Angiogram and Calcium Score test to identify the cholesterol deposits in the arteries reveal the chances of receiving a sudden heart stroke.

He also explained that the modern FFR and IFR tests are helpful in taking a decision on angioplasty or bypass surgery after conducting the angiogram. He said that the polygenic score reveals the chances of having a heart attack from the study of genes.

The GGH Ongole medical superintendent Bhagavan Naik opined that doctors should know about the new inventions in the medical field from time to time and provide the best treatment to patients. The Aster Ramesh Hospitals team announced that 380 doctors participated in the CME in person while another 175 doctors joined them virtually.

The IMA Ongole president Dr Ranganath Babu, secretary Dr Mani Babu, medical council observer Dr Muralikrishna organized the program while the super speciality experts from Aster Ramesh Hospitals AP Cluster CEO Devanand, deputy managing director Dr Mamatha Rayapati, medical director Dr Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao, COO Dr Harikumar Reddy, business development head Dr Karthik Chowdary, Dr Gudaru Jagadish, Dr Nagamony, Dr Velaga Anoop, Dr Jayaram Pai, Dr Bikas Sahu and others also participated in the programme.