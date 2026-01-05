Sudip Dutta, Elamaram Kareem new CITU president and general secretary

Visakhapatnam: Sudip Dutta and Elamaram Kareem have been unanimously elected as the All-India president and general secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). On Sunday, the new officer bearers were elected during the general assembly held as part of the concluding day of the 18th conference of the CITU. The conference was held for five days in Visakhapatnam.

Along with the new president and general secretary, 13 vice-presidents and 23 secretaries were also elected. Three permanent invitees were also elected. Four members from the two Telugu states have found a place in the new executive committee. They included Ch Narasinga Rao, GJT Raju from Andhra Pradesh, AV Nageswara Rao, M Sai Babu, and Chukka Ramulu from Telangana.

This time, eleven women have been given representation in the executive committee. The general assembly unanimously elected a national council of 125 members and a working committee of 125 members.