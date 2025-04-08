Sugal Rama died when the car in which she was travelling collides with another car

Vijayawada: A special deputy collector was killed and four others injured in a road accident in Annamayya district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when two cars collided head-on near Yerraguntla in Sambepalle mandal.

Deputy collector Sugal Rama, 50, was killed on the spot while four others were injured.

Rama was working as the coordinator of the grievances cell at Annamayya district. The accident occurred when she was on her way from Pileru to Rayachoti to attend a programme to receive public grievances.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Rayachoti.

District collector Sridhar Chamakuri called on the injured. He spoke to the doctors and directed the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and have taken up investigations.

The deputy collector hailed from Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of the deputy collector in the accident. He termed the accident as unfortunate.

The Chief Minister said Rama lost her life while heading to Rayachoti to attend to her duties. He expressed his deepest condolences to Rama’s family members. He directed officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment at the hospital.

Minister for education and information technology Nara Lokesh also condoled the death of the special deputy collector in the accident, terming it saddening.

“I am deeply shocked to hear the news. May her soul rest in peace. I pay my heartfelt tributes. I request that the authorities concerned provide the best medical treatment to those injured in this accident. I hope that they all recover and return safely,” Lokesh said.