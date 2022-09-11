Suicide not a solution to any problem: Additional SP

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa: An awareness rally to mark the World suicide prevention day was organised jointly by SV Medical College, Indian Psychiatric Society and AP Police in Tirupati on Saturday. Additional SP (Admin) E Supraja flagged off the rally and released a poster designed for prevention of suicides. She also administered oath to participants on preventing suicides.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that youth have been ending their lives for small reasons which is pathetic. Problems are part and parcel of everyone's life and death is not the solution to them but to find out the solution to come out of it. When someone is having suicidal tendency, they should consult doctors to get right solution for it, she said.

She said a special team of doctors has been formed in Tirupati for the prevention of suicides which should be make use of by those having such suicidal thoughts. All these efforts are to save every valuable life.

Head of Psychiatry department of Ruia hospital Prof N Nageswara Rao said if steps were taken towards solving problems, the results could be seen. Ending life is not a solution to any problem and when someone gets such thoughts, they immediately should consult doctors, he pointed out.

On this occasion, SP P Parameswar Reddy sent his message saying that no one has the right to destroy the life given by god. Suicide is a crime and a great sin. There are no problem free creatures on this planet. Among various reasons, giving priority to unnecessary things is one major factor responsible for increasing suicides in students. Several of them are addicting to drugs which lead to impulsive decision making rather than thoughtful ones and ending with suicides.

Additional SPs Vimala Kumari and Kulasekhar, police doctor Kavitha, SV medical college superintendent Dr Naga Muneendrudu, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan, Dr Bhupal Naidu, Dr Kishore Kumar, Dr Ramya Keerthi, Dr Vamsi Krishna and Dr EB Devi participated.In Chittoor, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy flagged off the rally organised as part of World Suicide Prevention Day here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP asserted that suicide would never be the solution for mitigating any depression, distress or disappointment in life. He regretted that over 8 lakh suicide cases have been registered in the country in a year. "It is really alarming that distressed youth is resorting to suicide which is to be prevented by way of instilling confidence among them over the value of life," he stated. He hailed Apollo Group of Hospitals for proposing to establish a rehabilitation centre for depressed sections in Chittoor shortly. Additional SP Jagadish, Apollo Hospital CEO Naresh Reddy, DSPs N Sudhakar Reddy (Chittoor), Theppeswamy (Traffic) and Srinivasulu Reddy (Special Branch ) were present. in Kadapa, Additional Superintendent of Police Thushar Dudi on Saturday called upon doctors and psychiatrists to play active role in prevention of suicides.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off an awareness rally, jointly organised by World Health Organisation (WHO) and World Psychological Health Federation (WPHF) on Saturday, the ASP pointed out that it is unfortunate several people were committing suicides even for trivial reason, particularly the youth. He said the department was trying its best to prevent the suicides by motivating the victims when they approach police with a family dispute.