Sujit Mallick takes charge as Central GST Commissioner

Sujit Mallick has assumed the charge as commissioner to Central GST Guntur Commissionerate (jurisdiction five Districts) on Tuesday.

Guntur: Sujit Mallick has assumed the charge as commissioner to Central GST Guntur Commissionerate (jurisdiction five Districts) on Tuesday. He completed BE from REC Rourkela (1997-2001). He joined Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2007.

After completing probation training at National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics (NACEN), Faridabad, his first posting was in Air Cargo Complex, NSCBI Airport, Kolkata as Assistant Commissioner.

Later, as AC in Customs House, Kolkata he handled personnel and vigilance matters. Then worked as Deputy Commissioner in Service Tax, Kolkata.

