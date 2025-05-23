Sullurupeta joins Amrit Bharat league with upgraded rly station

Tirupati: In a significant step towards enhancing passenger amenities and infrastructure, the modernised Sullurupeta railway station in Andhra Pradesh was formally inaugurated on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

The inauguration was held in the presence of local MLA N Vijayasree as part of the nationwide Amrit Bharat Station redevelopment programme, which was virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the formal inauguration, Dr Chandrasekhar, along with MLA Vijayasree, inspected the upgraded station facilities and interacted with locals, explaining the newly developed amenities and the vision behind the transformation. Addressing the gathering, the Minister highlighted the stark contrast between the railway stations of the British era—mere markings on a map—and the modern-day hubs of connectivity and convenience.

Recalling his own experiences of train travel in his childhood, Dr Chandrasekhar noted the lack of basic facilities like proper seating and usable toilets in earlier times. He said that the Amrit Bharat Station initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, aims to give passengers an experience akin to modern bus stands and airports, thereby symbolising the progress of India towards becoming a developed nation.

He also credited Modi’s visionary leadership for launching semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains and extending the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to over 1,300 railway stations across the country. The redevelopment of Sullurupeta station alone has been completed at a cost of approximately Rs.14.5 crore.

Looking ahead, Dr Chandrasekhar revealed that the central government plans to allocate a railway budget of Rs.50,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh over the next five years. He attributed this progress to the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the collaborative efforts of the BJP and TDP in striving to bring a ‘double-engine sarkar’ to the state.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B Vishwanath Eerya, BJP State Vice President Vakati Narayana Reddy, TDP District President G Narasimha Yadav, and Sullurpet RDO Kiranmayi, among others.