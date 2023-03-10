Sun rays illuminate idol at Arasavalli

Srikakulam: Sun rays illuminated Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple idol at Arasavalli in Srikakulam on Thursday morning. Every year on March 9 and 10 and October 1 and 2 sun rays illuminate the temple shrine for a short while during sun rising hours. evotees thronged the temple to witness the celestial event and it is said that having darshan of the temple idol at the time of illumination provides good health. Sun rays cross all main five arches and illuminating the idol which is architectural skill, said the temple EO, V Hari Surya Prakash and main priest Ippili Sankara Sharma.