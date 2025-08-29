‘Super six – Super hit’ women’s empowerment rally in Dhone

Dhone (Nandyal district): A massive rally was taken out in Dhone town on Thursday under the banner of Super Six – Super Hit as part of Stree Shakti initiative. Nearly 10,000 women participated in the rally, which commenced from TDP office and proceeded to old bus stand. Later a public meeting was held at Samikyandhra Katta, in which Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy and former MLA Kotla Sujathamma attended as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Jayasurya Prakash Reddy stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s six flagship promises were being effectively implemented across the State, leading to their recognition as ‘super hit’ schemes. He said five of the six schemes had already been launched, including Rs 4,000 monthly pension for the elderly, provision of three free LPG cylinders annually for women, Thalliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers, and free bus travel for women under the Stree Shakti programme. He emphasised that the free travel facility was enabling women across the State to move independently and with dignity.

Former MLA Kotla Sujathamma observed that the government’s flagship schemes had been designed to ensure women’s empowerment, financial security, and social recognition. She said the Stree Shakti programme, launched on August 15, covered 74 per cent of APSRTC buses, including Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express services.

The government would incur an expenditure of approximately Rs.1,942 crore annually to sustain this initiative, from which nearly 25 lakh women were expected to benefit each day.

On this occasion, financial assistance of Rs 250.75 crore was released to 296 self-help groups in Don Urban, while Rs 104.34 crore was sanctioned to 1,122 self-help groups in Don Rural.

Officials noted that these funds would strengthen the financial base of women’s groups and promote self-employment opportunities. The rally concluded with a pledge-taking ceremony. Coalition leaders, public representatives, and large numbers of women participated, marking the programme a grand success.