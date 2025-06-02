Supply essentials with accurate weight: Collector

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi has advised ration dealers to provide quality goods to the people through fair price shops with accurate weights.

The Collector along with the officials inspected the distribution of ration to the people at U Bhramaramba’s 126th ration shop and Karri Manga’s 127th ration shop in Tangellamudi on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetriselvi said that ration is being distributed to 6,20,146 cardholders through 1,123 ration shops in the district.

The government has taken steps to provide ration goods to people above the age of 65 years and the disabled at their doorsteps. The Collector ordered the ration shop owners to provide ration goods to the people in a proper manner.

She said that the prices and stock details of the goods provided in the ration shops should be displayed on the notice board. The ration shop should be kept open from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 8 pm during the hours specified by the government.

Rice card holders should be provided with goods till the 15th of every month, and the elderly and differently-abled people who are unable to walk after the age of 65 years should be provided with ration goods at their homes by the 5th of every month.

The collector inspected the registration of card holders’ details in the e-POS machine and the process of weighing rice. She asked the ration shop owners to distribute ration in a transparent manner without any complaints from the public.

She enquired about the quality of the ration goods from the rice card holders who had taken the ration goods.

Special Deputy Collector Devaki Devi, Tahsildar Seshagiri Rao, Deputy Tahsildar Ramesh, District Ration Dealers Association President Rajulapati Gangadhar, and others were present.