Support TDP-JSP coalition to form govt: Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has appealed the people to extend their support for setting up of TDP and JSP coalition government in the coming 2024 elections.



On Saturday, he invited the YSRCP activists of 37th division of Nellore city into the party here. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA claimed that people are strongly willing that N Chandra Babu Naidu should become the Chief Minister to rescue the State from the YSRCP’s anarchy rule. People in large numbers joining the TDP indicates its victory in Nellore rural constituency, he stated. The MLA assured that he will strive hard for the welfare of the party functionaries, who are supporting the TDP during its trouble period.

Party leaders K Giridhar Reddy, Kadapa Vinay, Chevuru Sudharani and others were present.