Supreme Court appoints new SIT to investigate YS Viveka murder case

The Supreme Court issued important orders in the Viveka murder case appointing new Special Investigation Team with six members and removing Ramsingh from the investigation of the case. The Supreme Court took up the investigation into Viveka's murder case on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court ordered the court trial to start within six months and said the accused can appeal for bail if probe not started. The CBI has said that they will complete the investigation by April 30.

Tulasamma, the wife of Shankar Reddy, who is accused in the case, has filed a petition to change the investigation officer Ram Singh. The bench that investigated this petition made interesting comments and expressed their anger over the delay in the investigation.

With the subsequent developments, the CBI suggested another name while retaining Ram Singh as the investigating officer. "When there is no progress in the investigation of Viveka's murder case, there is no point in continuing the CBI officer Ramsingh," Justice MR Shah commented during today's hearing.