Supreme Court collegium approves promotion of seven lawyers as AP High Court judges

As many as seven new lawyers have been promoted as High Court judges of Andhra Pradesh. At a meeting on the 29th of this month, the collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana approved the recommendations. Among those promoted as judges were Konaganti Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateshwarlu Nimmagadda, Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subbareddy, Ravi Chimulapati, and V. Sujatha.

Also in November last year, two new judges were appointed to the AP High Court. Advocate K. Manmatha Rao and Judge BS Bhanumathi are proposed to be appointed as High Court Judges. The two were then sworn in as judges and took charge.

Meanwhile, the supreme court collegium recently recommended seven more judges to Andhra Pradesh High Court. They will be sworn in as judges when the President gives the green signal from the Centre.