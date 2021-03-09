Supreme Court dismisses petition against AP municipal elections, says it cannot obstruct elections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has held a hearing on the municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh as some people from Kadapa district have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the previous notification regarding the municipal elections and giving a new notification. The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, which heard the case, was of the view that it was inappropriate to obstruct the election process.

The court has said that the conduction of elections is a right of the state election commission. The court struck down the petition filed by the Kadapa residents. It is learnt that the petitioners had earlier approached the AP High Court on this and the petition was rejected.

Meanwhile, the authorities have arranged for the conduct of polling on Wednesday in 12 municipalities, 71 municipalities and city panchayats in the state.