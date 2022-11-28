Supreme Court issues stay on High Court orders on Amaravati capital

Andhra Pradesh government got relief in Supreme Court in Amaravati capital case as it has stayed orders given by the High Court in the past. The Supreme Court, which held a hearing on the capital Amaravati on Monday stayed the order of the High Court to complete the capital development within a time limit.

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court today on the Amaravati case. Former Attorney General KK Venugopal argued on behalf of the AP government. The hearing was held before a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagaratna. It is known that the AP government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court to stay the order of the High Court while farmers have asked to ensure that the orders given by the High Court on Amaravati are implemented.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted interim orders on the time bound on development of the Amaravati. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the central government to this extent. The next hearing was adjourned to January 31.